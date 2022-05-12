Latest On DJ Fantan’s Arrest

Spread the love

By-Prominent Zim-dancehall music producer, DJ Fantan, has blasted the state-controlled tabloid, H-Metro for publishing “falsehoods’ against him

DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa said H-Metro lied that he was arrested for bashing his wife.

H-Metro reported on Wednesday that Fantan was arrested for assaulting his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukunyu.

The music producer has since posted on his Instagram page a copy of the ZRP document that reveals the charge he is facing.

According to the document, Fantan was arrested for breaking teapots, wine glasses, dishes and jugs that have a value of US$250. The docket reads:

The accused person is the complainant’s husband he broke the above property after a misunderstanding.

The incident occurred on Monday 2 May 20222 between 6.30 PM and 7.20 PM and was recorded at the police station the following day on Tuesday, 3 May 2022 at 9.02 AM. Fantan’s Instagram post read:

A copy of the docket with real charges has surfaced and nowhere on the docket does it say Fantan beats women.

This information is contrary to what Journalists from the H-metro Tabloid claim to have been told by “police”. H-Metro told the world yesterday that I lock up my wife and beat her.

You told the public that I had been running from the police which is also another lie. Ndakakutadzirei kusvika pakutsvaka nyaya.

I know mune pride but you owe me an apology for cyberbullying and smear campaign against me.

I would never raise my hand on a woman because I was raised by a strong woman zvekuti in my heart it hurts to be called a wife beater. God knows the truth.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...