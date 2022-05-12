Nation Fed Up With Zanu PF Lies

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change says the nation is fed up with Zanu PF lies.

CCC has dismissed the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic recovery plan arguing the regime does not have the capacity to do anything positive.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere accused Mr Mnangagwa of throwing constitutional principles out of the window.

CCC argues Mr Mnangagwa’s “illegal regime” is clueless.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=556367929177658&id=100044323395268

