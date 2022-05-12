Sugar Shortages Loom, As Tongaat Hulett “Suspends Production”

By- The country is facing a serious shortage of sugar following the immediate suspension of sugar production by Tongaat Hulett.

In a statement Thursday the Chiredzi based sugar processor said it had suspended payment to sugarcane farmers because it was now unable to get funds from banking institution.

Sugarcane farmers provide the company with the raw materials for sugar production.

This was after this week , government imposed a ban on bank lending.

Economic experts warn that the country faces shortages of basic commodities as producers and retailers rely on bank credit.

