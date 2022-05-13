Bosso Coach Accuses Media Of Inciting Dismissal

Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has blamed the media for inciting his sacking.

The gaffer has been under fire from the club’s fans, who have been demanding his dismissal after a poor run in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Bosso have picked just two wins in their last ten games and are on a four-match run of draws.

The performances have left the Bulawayo giants on number 11 and fourteen points behind table-toppers Dynamos, whom they face at Barbourfields Stadium at 3 pm on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Mpofu said: “You guys (the media) are experts in your field, and I am an expert in coaching. You have got no chance on that.

“I have no chance in your field, and I can’t do anything. You have got the power of the pen, but I don’t have it.

“It’s unfortunate that is a naked truth.”

Mpofu added that he understands the fans’ frustrations, and they are working on delivering better results.

The supporters taunted the coach after Bosso went two goals down at one point during their 2-2 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend.

“I know how our fans are feeling. They want the team to win,” the gaffer said.

“What they did on Sunday is very normal…we need to appreciate the feeling of our fans, they want us to win, and I’m the only person responsible for turning around all those things to make sure that the team start to win.”

He added: “For now, let us look at the positive and channel all the energy to win on Sunday so that we bring the cheer and smile to our fans.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

