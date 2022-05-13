Cooking Oil Prices Shoot-Up To US$7 Per 2L, As Shortage Of Basic Commodities Looms

By- The prices of cooking oil have skyrocketed amid reports that manufacturers want to halt production.

Social rights lobby grouping Team Pachedu posted images of shocking cooking oil prices on social media Thursday.

This also happened after sugar manufacturers Tongaat Hulett had announced that they had suspended sugar processing.

All these are being caused by the government’s dramatic ban on bank landings to corporates.

