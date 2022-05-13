The MDC T’s National Chairman, Morgen Komichi at the weekend indicated his party might soon join forces their nemesis Nelson Chamisa in order to create a formidable opposition against Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023.

The development comes as the politician reflected on the outcome of the ust ended bi elections which he said show that the masses are more in support of Chamisa.

He said in part:

“It will be foolhardy for one political party to go it alone, because it doesn’t help, because the main reason why you’re forming a political party is because you want to serve the lives of the people of Zimbabwe, you’re not really pushing for your personal interests”- @MKomichi pic.twitter.com/VhuX1w4Eq9

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 10, 2022