Police Forced To Withdraw Use Of Spikes

Spread the love

By- The police have given in to the public pressure and withdrew the use of spikes on the vehicle.

In a statement Friday, ZRP said no police officer was allowed to use handheld spikes to stop traffic.

The use of spikes by the police on moving vehicles has caused accidents, most of which killed innocent people in central Harare and Bulawayo.

https://twitter.com/PoliceZimbabwe/status/1525028372115603456/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...