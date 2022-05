Rwandese Fugitive Found Dead In Zimbabwe

By- Protais Mpiranya, who was involved in the Rwandan genocide, has finally been found dead in Zimbabwe under the name Sambao Ndume.

Mpiranya was discovered by UN investigators using DNA

He was one of the most wanted criminals with a US$5 Million reward.

He was hiding in Zimbabwe, where the government was protecting him.

