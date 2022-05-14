Cops Barred From Using Spikes

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has banned the use of hand held spikes following a public outcry.

Police are accused of throwing spikes at moving vehicles resulting in accidents.

Scores of people have lost their lives due to ZRP ineptitude.

ZBC News reported on Friday morning:

“BREAKING: The Zimbabwe Republic Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by Police officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country.”

