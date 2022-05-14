Met Department Releases Weather Forecast

By A Correspondent- The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe has released a weather report and forecast for the period 13 – 15 May 2022.

We publish the report and forecast below:

PREAMBL

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS ON SATURDAY 14 MAY 2022 VALID UNTIL MONDAY 16 MAY 2022.

Clear skies and cool conditions dominated the whole country in the morning with slight frost at Marondera and Nyanga. It became sunny and warm in the afternoon. Meanwhile, pressure is rising over the eastern coast of South Africa.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, SUNDAY 15 MAY 2022

Cool south-easterly airflow with brief cloud periods should be expected in Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces. Mostly clear skies and cool morning conditions are anticipated in Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland North, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland Provinces. It should be mostly sunny and mild in the afternoon.

IMPACTS

• Veldt fires tend to be rampant during this period and can destroy vast tracts of land and property as well as pose a threat to human and animal life.

• Ground frost is probable in areas such as Matopos, Henderson, Marondera, Nyanga and Chivhu.

• A decrease in temperature affects the body’s health, with common colds, influenza and fever, as well as asthma, being common. It may affect animals (pets and livestock) and plants too.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Construct fire guards that are at least 9 metres wide and free from any debris or combustible matter (anything that can burn).

• It is illegal to start veldt fire/uncontrolled burning of open fields.

• Farmers in areas prone to ground frost should undertake frost prevention measures such as overhead irrigation of crops.

• Poultry producers should note that broilers are sensitive to temperature variations and therefore need to be checked regularly and adjustments made.

• Dress appropriately to keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members of society are kept warm.

TEMPERATURES FOR THE MAIN CITY CENTRES (°C)

Max today Harare26 Bulawayo27 Gweru25 Mutare25 Kwekwe27 Kadoma28 Masvingo26 Chinhoyi27 Lupane30 Bindura26 Marondera23 Gwanda29 Min tomorrow 08 08 07 08 08 10 08 10 09 10 03 09 Max tomorrow 24 23 23 23 25 26 23 27 27 25 22 26

FORECAST OF TOMORROW’S WEATHER IN HOLIDAY RESORTS

PLACE DETAILS TEMPERATURES Min Max VICTORIA FALLS: Sunny and warm 10 28 KARIBA: Sunny and warm 14 29 GREAT ZIMBABWE: Windy with brief cloudy in the morning 08 23 NYANGA: Windy with brief cloudy in the morning 04 20 VUMBA: Windy with brief cloudy in the morning 07 20 MATOPOS: Windy with brief cloudy in the morning 05 22 CHIMANIMANI: Windy with brief cloudy in the morning 06 20

OUTLOOK

WEATHER FORECAST FOR MONDAY 16 MAY 2022;

Windy, cool and cloudy morning conditions with a chance of light drizzle are forecast in Matabeleland south, south of Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces. All other areas should be mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon though cold in the morning

