Seventh Year Medical Student Dies 4 Months Before Graduation

Spread the love

Brighton Chipo Ng’andu

By A Correspondent- A seventh year medical student who was four months away from graduation has died.

Brighton Chipo Ng’andu who was in his final year at the University of Zambia died after a short illness.

Posted Coronavirus ZedUpdates Daily Chalo on facebook:

A medical student identified as Brighton Chipo Ng’andu has died during his final year in University.

Mr Ng’andu who was doing his 7 year doctorate medical studies at University of Zambia (UNZA) died in his final year(2022) earlier today after a short illness.

His family sacrificed everything for him during his 7 year medical studies but death came at a wrong hour.

“The only doctor we had in our family has died after good 7 years of hard work and sacrifice..You were just remaning with only 4 months to your graduation,but death has robbed us of you….Why why why?..”,one of his relatives stated.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...