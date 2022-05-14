Tanzanian Quartet Nabbed Over Illegal Pharmaceutical Drugs

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested four foreign nationals in Beitbridge over possession of illegal pharmaceutical drugs.

In a report, seen by Pindula News, police said the suspects include three Democratic Republic of Congo nationals and one Tanzanian. Reads the report:

Police recovered 5 boxes biunique, 3 boxes amoxylene, 05 boxes ibucap, 10 boxes c4, 10 boxes cypomex, 4 packs ongaspies, 84x310ml energy drinks, 1 box relief tablets, 1 box vanilla sugar, 1 box kifarm 100 tablets, 1 box of anti-mosquito, 5x100ml bottle cypomex, 2 boxes of comprimido and 6 suspected precious stones.

In a related case, police in Harare arrested 34 suspects on the 12th of this month for smoking dagga and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs at Matute Flats, Mbare and Copacabana areas.

Police recovered 36×100 mls of Bronclear Cough Syrup approximately valued at ZWL$45 000.

Counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs have been flooding Zimbabwean streets and have been attracting huge interest from members of the public who cannot afford to buy from registered pharmacies due to the deteriorating state of affairs. While cheaper, counterfeit drugs have the potential to negatively affect the health of those who use them.

