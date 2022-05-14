Top Soldier Denounces Mnangagwa

By- A video of a soldier denouncing Zanu PF and violence against citizens has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted by a social rights lobby grouping Team Pachedu.

Team Pachedu posted:

Share this powerful message from a patriotic soldier. “Our duty is to defend Zimbabwe, not ZANU-PF. We should not be following repressive unconstitutional orders. Let us not protect corrupt politicians.” “The time to liberate Zimbabwe has come.”

https://twitter.com/PacheduZW/status/1292061811768823808

