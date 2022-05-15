Bulawayo City Dismiss ZPC Kariba

Spread the love

Bulawayo City relieved themselves from relegation woes after beating fellow strugglers ZPC Kariba 3-0 on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Melikhaya Ncube, Rodi Sibanda and Genius Mutungamiri gave Amakhosi the maximum points that lifted them one place up from the bottom to 17th place.

The result has seen City picking four out of a possible six from the last two games.

At the Baobab Stadium, Ngezi Platinum Stars overcame Tenax 4-0.

Madumboro got their opening goal from Wayne Makuva in the 3rd minute before Tinotenda Musariranwa doubled the cushion towards the quarter-hour mark.

Makuva came back to complete his brace early in the second half, and Delic Murimba sealed the victory in the 78th minute.

The triumph sees Ngezi bounce back to winning ways after a slump in the two previous games.

Elsewhere, Whawha and Harare City squared 1-1, while Herentals and Bulawayo Chiefs also played to a 1-1 draw.

Results

Herentals 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bulawayo City 3-0 ZPC Kariba

WhaWha 1-1 Harare City- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...