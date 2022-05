CCC Revives Rural Vote Mobilisation

Spread the love

By-The Nelson Chamisa-led CCC party has revived its rural vote mobilisation programme.

The party’s Secretary-General Charlton Hwende announced on Sunday.

Hwende posted:

After a week’s break, tomorrow i return to the rural areas to work. 2023 is going to be won by working for change. The message and the vision of President

@nelsonchamisa

must reach every corner of Zimbabwe.

After a week’s break tomorrow i return to the rural areas to work. 2023 is going to be won by working for change. The message and the vision of President @nelsonchamisa must reach every corner of Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/Hs3YvCzlM5 — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) May 13, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...