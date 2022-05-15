Serima Area Rocked By Grisly Murder Cases

Thusanani Oryx

Gutu-Murder cases are escalating in Gutu West constituency the latest victim being Rutendo Chikwinya from ward 6 headman Jinjika in Chikerema village.

Only identified as Perai reportedly told his relatives that he was going to Chatsworth Police station to report that he had killed Rutendo before eloping.

It is alleged that her father killed her in cold blood in the act of disciplining her.

Girl was at Bath Secondary, and she was rescuing her mother who was beaten by her father.

The father allegedly chased the girl assaulted her to death.

Sources said he noticed that the child had died and asked his wife to help him carry the deceased into the kitchen.

This gruesome incident comes barely months when Chiriga community witnessed another murder case still in the courts.

As that was not enough, another Form 4 from Kanongovere High School was reportedly killed by her grandmother in the disguise of disciplining her.

Ironically, most of the perpetrators of these murders are elderly people some over 80 years old on teenagers.

Social media platforms have been awash with villagers from the area expressing shock.

“The murderer deserves to be incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“For sure ZR Police are having a torrid time attending to murder cases in this area” said angry villagers.

Meanwhile, this news crew is investigating causes of this murder case.

