Sikhala Dismisses Mnangagwa Voodoo Economics

Tinashe Sambiri | Police details watched as Zanu PF thugs stoned CCC councillor Lovemore Maiko in Chitungwiza.

This was said by CCC vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala also dismissed Mr Mnangagwa’s voodoo economics.

“The effects of voodoo economics by Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe needs new leaders,” said Hon Sikhala.

“The person u c being attacked by ZANU PF thugs is our Ward 7 Cllr Lovemore Maiko during the by election campaign.

This is what we hv bn exposed 2 throughout the period of by elections.

@ZECzim

&

@PoliceZimbabwe

were collaborating with this thuggery.

Police were present,” added Hon Sikhala.

