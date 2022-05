Chamisa Launches 4th Chimurenga

By- CCC president Nelson Chamisa has declared 4th Chimurenga, which he called is there to liberate Zimbabweans from Zanu PF misrule.

Chamisa said for the country to win the 4th Chimurenga, all citizens above the age of 18 should register to vote next year.

He said this in Gweru at the weekend:

