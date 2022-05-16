Elephants Kill 35

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) has reported that a man was killed by an elephant in Victoria Falls last night.

ZIMPARKS spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, made the announcement this Saturday encouraging members of the public to minimise movements during the night. He said:

It is with great sadness that a man was killed by an elephant in Vic Falls last night. So far 35 people have been killed in Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC) across the country. ZIMPARKS encourages communities to minimize movements at night, do not provoke them, and give them space.

He added that 35 people have been killed in HWC this year while more than 60 people were killed last year.

Early this week, two elephants that had been found loitering in Chiteni Village under Chief Ndanga, Zaka, were shot and killed by the Zimparks after villagers reported the matter to the police. The meat was given to the villagers, according to Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana.

Human-Wildlife Conflict is a serious issue in Zimbabwe.- Pindula News

