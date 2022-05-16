Government Threatens ZimEye Editor

By- The government of Zimbabwe has declared war on Zimeye.com editor Simbarashe Chikanza.

On Monday, Nick Mangwana, the spin doctor for President Emerson Mnangagwa, announced that they wanted to deal with Chikanza.

Mangwana declared war against Chikanza after the UK-based scribe tweeted questioning Harare’s ongoing corruption, which the first family is facilitating.

Below are the comments and the link to threats on Chikanza’ by the government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana.

This is the reason why the patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism.

