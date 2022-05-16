Mugabe Candid Tourism Advisor Dies

Spread the love

By Staff Reporter- Former Tourism Permanent Secretary Silver Maunganidze has died.

Maunganidze’s death was Monday announced by former Finance deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe on his social media platforms.

Maunganidze became unpopular and got fired after divulging in 2012 that the government had lied to the World about its preparedness to host United Nations World Tourism Organisation UNWTO.

The then Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi had indicated that the country was more than prepared to host the UNWTO in 2013 together with Zambia.

Maunganidze said, “Most of the money promised is still on paper, making it difficult to develop Victoria Falls to levels we were aiming at. Until such funds are made available, I will be selling an imaginary Victoria Falls.”

Maunganidze was also supported by Tendai Biti, who was the Finance Minister then who said the government’s bank balance stood at $217.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158448919721716&set=a.10150489214296716

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...