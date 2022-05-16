President Chamisa Calls For Zero Oppression
16 May 2022
By A Correspondent- Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the nation needs God’s blessings for prosperity.
President Chamisa, a devout Christian, called for justice and tolerance.
He also denounced corruption, violence and oppression of citizens.
President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:
CONDUCT NECESSARY FOR GOD’S BLESSINGS…
1) Repentance,Redemption &Revival.
2) Justice for everyone.
3) Zero oppression.
4) Zero violence & shedding of innocent blood for any reason.
5) Zero worshipping of Idols.
6)Zero bribery &corruption.
Jer 7:5-11
Blessed Sabbath beloved!