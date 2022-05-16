Sekhukhune FC Boss Eyes Kaitano Tembo

Sekhukhune FC coach MacDonald Makhubedu has confirmed that he approached Kaitano Tembo to join him at the club.

Tembo is currently without a club after he was sacked at SuperSport United last month following a run of unconvincing results.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makhubela revealed that he wanted Tembo to be a co-coach along with him at the club.

The co-coaching system in the Premier Soccer league has become a new trend, with clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns adopting the set-up last year.

The Sekhukhune gaffer said: “I must also state that i was the one who assembled this technical team. No-one imposed them to me, I’m the one who told management what I need and to your surprise that even AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter was on his way to join us. He was supposed to come until he was snatched by them (AmaZulu) a day before negotiating with us.

“I’ve been talking to many coaches, even Kaitano Tembo was on the list, when he was (let go) at SuperSport United, I wanted him because I always want to learn. I’m a student of the game.”

Tembo was also linked with the top job at Usuthu ahead of next season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

