Teachers Plead For Week Long Compassionate Leave

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has asked its members to apply for a week-long compassionate leave for them to handle various personal issues brought by financial incapacitation.

In a statement, ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said that Public Service regulations provide for compassionate leave for civil servants. Part of the statement read:

Section 41(g) of the Public Service Regulations provides for fully paid special leave of up to 12 days per year for any justifiable compassionate grounds.

Teacher incapacitation has birthed multiple challenges which ordinarily draw sympathy from any normal human being. On Monday (today), teachers should file applications for compassionate leave citing the particular issues they are handling, school fees, rentals, hospital bills, and any other challenge which attracts sympathy from the supervisor. The leave should last up to May 20.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) president Richard Gundane urged the Government to address teachers’ incapacitation as a matter of urgency. He said:

We would like the government to urgently pay decent salaries in keeping with the poverty line and inflation. Low salaries trigger incapacitation and reduce productivity. Educators must be motivated and adequately supported.

Teachers and other civil servants want the Government to restore their pre-October 2018 salary of US$540 per month.

