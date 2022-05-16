What Really Happened During Battle Of Zimbabwe?

Spread the love

The game between Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned before the fulltime whistle after chaotic scenes forced two lengthy stoppages.

The first interruption happened at the hour mark and lasted for fifteen minutes after the home team threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio’s challenge left Andrew Tandi with a broken leg.

The incident also saw players and officials from both sides clashing and Antonio received a straight red card.

After the situation calmed, another lengthy stoppage followed when Highlanders took the lead in the 90th minute through Washington Navaya’s header.

The home team’s fans then invaded the pitch celebrating, while Dynamos players surrounded the referee protesting his decision to allow the goal.

The visitors felt there was a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa during the build-up to the goal and another rough challenge on keeper Tymon Mvula, and a free should have been given instead.

Dembare’s supporters on the Mpilo end then joined in and also invaded the pitch. They uprooted the goalposts and tore the nets.

The perimeter fence was also broken.

Players and officials immediately left the pitch and sought sanctuary in the tunnel, causing the play to be suspended.

Dynamos fans then started throwing missiles to the groundsmen who are trying to fix a broken post and this forced the match commissioner to abandon the game.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...