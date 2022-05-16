Zanu PF Terror Gang Resurfaces

Tinashe Sambiri|A notorious Zanu PF team known for terrorising opposition supporters in Mt Darwin has resurfaced.

The Member of Parliament for Mt Darwin, Bonwell Seremwa is coordinating the gang.

The Zanu PF gang attacked CCC supporters at a funeral in the area last night.

“ALERT – Zanu thugs severely assaulted CCC supporters at Joyce Mudzengerere funeral in Madzivanzira Village, Mt Darwin last night.

The Zanu MP for Mt Darwin, Bonwell Seremwa, was in the car carrying the violent thugs with “Kamukombe” who’s known to burn people’s homes there,” CCC said in a statement.

