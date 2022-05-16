ZimEye Editor Fears For His Life

By- Zimeye.com editor Simbarashe Chikanza is now fearing for his life from state security agents after the government of Zimbabwe had issued him with threats.

On Monday, Nick Mangwana, the President Emerson Mnangagwa government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said they were targeting him.

Mangwana declared against Chikanza after the UK-based scribe tweeted questioning Harare’s ongoing corruption, which the first family is facilitating.

The Zanu PF government is synonymous with persecuting journalists and human rights activists who could have challenged the status quo.

Below are the comments and the link to threats on Chikanza’ from the government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana.

This is the reason why the patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism.

