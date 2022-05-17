Mamombe, Chimbiri Back In Court

Spread the love

By- The trial of three CCC youth leaders, Joanna Mamombe, Cicilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, continued at Harare magistrate’s court today.

CCC posted Tuesday morning announcing the returning of the three to the courts:

The trumped-up prosecution of the #Trio continues today following excessive delays by the

State whose witness has been AWOL for 4 weeks. These ladies were abducted, sexually assaulted & tortured 2 years ago. However, they are in the dock for “publishing falsehoods.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...