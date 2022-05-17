Mugabe Successor Fails To Pay Debt

Spread the love

By- The late President Robert Mugabe’s preferred successor Sydney Sekeramayi, has been sued for failing to repay a debt he got from a friend.

The former Defence and State Security Minister is in financial difficulty and is failing to repay the US$250 000 he borrowed from a friend.

The Zanu PF Politburo member was sued by his friend, Exevia Maoneke, who wanted to force him to repay the loan.

According to court papers seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Maoneke gave the money to Sekeramayi last year, who promised to repay by 28 February this year.

Sekeramayi was given the money in two batches: he received the first batch of US$150 000 on 18 August 2021, and later US$100 000.

The politician offered a stand in Marondera, measuring 4 199 hectares as collateral security.

Sekeramayi was supposed to pay U$150 000 on 4 December 2021 while the remaining balance of US$100 000 was supposed to be paid on 28 February this year.

His failure to repay the loan prompted Maoneke to seek the High Court’s intervention.

High Court judge, Justice Slyvia Chirawu-Mugomba, ruled that Sekeramayi should repay the loan. She said:

Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the provisional sentence be and is hereby granted against Sekeramayi.

Sekeramayi shall pay Maoneke US$250 000 plus interest at the prescribed rate of five per cent from the date of filing of the summons until the date of payment.

The immovable property called stand 722 Marandellas Lands, measuring 4 199 square meters, held under deed of transfer No’ 10120/1997 dated November 25, 1997, be and is hereby declared executable.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba also ordered Sekeramayi to pay a collection commission in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe Tariff being 10 per cent of the capital.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...