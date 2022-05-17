PSL Suspended Due To Barbourfields Chaos

The Premier Soccer League has suspended the Castle Lager Premiership season following the violent scenes that marred the match between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Sunday encounter at Barbourfields Stadium was marred by crowd trouble on seperate occasions in the second half.

The first interruption happened at the hour mark and lasted for fifteen minutes after the home team threatened to invade the pitch after Bill Antonio’s challenge left Andrew Tandi with a broken leg.

The incident also saw players and officials from both sides clashing, and Antonio received a straight red card.

Another lengthy stoppage followed when Highlanders took the lead in the 93rd minute through Washington Navaya’s header.

The home team’s fans then invaded the pitch to celebrate while Dynamos players surrounded the referee, protesting his decision to allow the goal.

The visitors felt Shadreck Nyahwa was fouled during the build-up to the goal, and there was another rough challenge on keeper Taimon Mvula.

As the Dembare players confronted the referee, their supporters on the Mpilo End joined in and invaded the pitch, uprooting the goalposts and tearing the nets.

The incidents led to the abandonment of the encounter before the fulltime.

In a statement the league said: “The Premier Soccer League has suspended all Castle Lager PSL matches with immediate effect until further notice following incidents of violence and hooliganism that continue to take place in our football.

“The PSL strongly condemns such acts as they can only serve to tarnish the beautiful game of football.

“We are currently engaging all key stakeholders to find lasting solutions to these challenges. We have scheduled a meeting with Security Officials including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Club Security Officers and Marshals as well as stadium owners on Friday 20 May 2022.

“Meanwhile, we have requested Highlanders FC, Dynamos FC and the ZRP to furnish us with reports detailing the events that transpired at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022. We will take disciplinary action after receiving the said reports.

“We take this opportunity to apologise to all football loving fans, our sponsors and stakeholders. We hope to address these challenges before resuming football matches.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

