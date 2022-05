Watch: President Chamisa Addresses Thousands In Midlands

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa addressed thousands of party supporters at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday.

“Everyone is ready for change…soldiers are ready for change, CIOs are ready for change, police officers are ready for change,” said President Chamisa.

Watch video clips below

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...