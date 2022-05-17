ZimEye Editor Living In Fear

Spread the love

By- Zimeye.com editor Simba Chikanza is now fearing for his life from state security agents after President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government issued him with threats.

On Monday, Nick Mangwana, Mnangagwa government’s spokesperson, said the state was targeting him.

Mangwana declared against Chikanza after the UK-based scribe tweeted questioning Harare’s ongoing corruption, which the first family facilitates.

Below are the comments and the link to threats on Chikanza’ from the government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana.

This is the reason why the patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism.

This is the reason why patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism. — Nick Mangwana (@NickMangwanaa) May 16, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...