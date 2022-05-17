ZimEye Editor Living In Fear
17 May 2022
By- Zimeye.com editor Simba Chikanza is now fearing for his life from state security agents after President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government issued him with threats.
On Monday, Nick Mangwana, Mnangagwa government’s spokesperson, said the state was targeting him.
Mangwana declared against Chikanza after the UK-based scribe tweeted questioning Harare’s ongoing corruption, which the first family facilitates.
Below are the comments and the link to threats on Chikanza’ from the government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana.
This is the reason why the patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism.