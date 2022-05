Beitbridge Woman Nabbed With 1 kg Dagga

Police in Beitbridge yesterday reacted swiftly to a tip off and arrested Esnath Shumba (29) for unlawful possession of 1.017 kilograms of dagga and 0.008 kilograms of methamphetamine, all with a street value of ZWL$300 000.

The recovered drugs were recovered in the suspect’s room hidden in a plastic lunch box, torn mattress and plastic bucket as well as on a chair covered with a blanket.

-Police

