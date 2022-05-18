Mliswa Exposes Mnangagwa Gold Dealer

By- Out-spoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa has exposed President Emerson Mnangagwa’s Gold runner Scott Sakupwanya, for lying that he would freely bring former American boxer Floyd Mayweather to Zimbabwe.

Scott, who claimed to had a business meeting with Mayweather in Dubai recently, said he convinced him to come and invest in Zimbabwe.

Commenting on Scott’s statements Mliswa said the former American boxer would not do free public relations for Harare. He said:

It should be understood that these Americans like Floyd Mayweather are very conscious about marketing and image rights. They don’t do anything for free. He isn’t some Pan African ideologue to glow over. He is just another mercenary out for a payday.

You want him to come here you pay. To meet him you pay. It’s not like he believes in anything about this country or is conscious of any ideological agenda which he wants to support. No! He is simply making his money. He would do anything for Zimbawe as for any other country.

We should focus on practical measures to make the country attractive for investors and foreigners NOT through paying them to speak about us!! Of course Scott is doing it also for his company, Better Brands but for the country, this is a damp squib, there is no value.

