Mnangagwa Challenger Languishes In Custody

By- A Zanu PF senior youth member who challenged President Emerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power was Monday further remanded in custody after the state requested a postponement to Tuesday.

Sybeth Musengezi was arrested last week for allegedly obtaining a Zanu PF membership card fraudulently.

When Musengezi appeared yesterday before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, his lawyers, Nqobani Sithole and Douglas Coltart, argued that their client should not continue to be detained further because of continuous delays in hearing the case.

Sithole argued that Musengezi should be released because he was not a flight risk and was in constant communication with the police.

According to NewsDay, Sithole also argued that Musengezi had no business interests outside the country having travelled less than 10 times since 2015. Sithole further averred:

The documents that were submitted before this court were authored by Zanu PF, which manipulated them.

The investigation officer in the matter, however, said Musengezi could use other means to skip borders and travel outside of the country. The state alleges that:

a). in 2012, Musengezi, Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka allegedly misrepresented to Zanu PF that they resided at House Number 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. Musengezi fraudulently became a member of ZANU PF, Muzinda 1A District.

b). In 2019, Musengezi allegedly lied again that he was within the cells of ZANU PF political party, Mai Chitepo Branch Muzinda 1 District and that he resided at house number 4461 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

c). Musengezi then became eligible for election to a ZANU PF Branch position, a preserve only for Zanu PF political party members who would be appearing in the cell structures.

d). He was, therefore, elected as the ZANU PF, Mai Chitepo Branch’s Muzinda 1 District Youth Wing Vice-Chairperson.

In 2021, Musengezi filed a court application, challenging the constitutionality of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to Zanu PF leadership in 2017 after the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power in a military coup.

