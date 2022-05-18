Mnangagwa Reduces Country To Laughing Stock

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF has reduced the nation to a laughing stock, CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said.

Hon Sikhala took a swipe at Zanu PF regime for failing to address the concerns of civil servants.

According to Hon Sikhala, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration does not have the capacity to revive the economy.

“Pple asked to import margarine and bathing soap??

Nyika iya yazovondongwa kusvika pakugwadama.

We used to laugh at Zambians who would come to Harare and order margarine.

We never knew we will reach that level.

Zimbabwe needs new leaders !!!

The incoming People’s gvt of the CCC will restore the dignity of all the citizens & all the civil servants of our nation.

Our teachers,nurses,police, soldiers,doctors & all workers will never hv their dignity haunted again.

Hakuna achazokokota poto zve.

Machikichori kupera,” Hon Sikhala argued.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...