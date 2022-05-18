Robbers Storm Masvingo Service Station Steal US$24K

By- Three armed robbers pounced on a service station in Masvingo this Tuesday and got away with over US$24 000.

The police said the same robbers also attacked a shop attendant at the same complex and stole US$271 and cell phones.

Below is the ZRP statement detailing the incidences:

Police in Masvingo are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 17/05/22 at around 0300 hours at a service station and shopping complex at Bhuka.

Three unidentified suspects attacked the service station manager as well as two petrol attendants before stealing US$24 330 cash, a laptop and three cellphones.

The suspects went to a shop at the complex where they attacked the shop attendant and her boyfriend before stealing US$271 and four cellphones.

Anyone with information to contact ZRP Masvingo Operations on 0392 266778/ 262627 or National Complaints Desk on 0242703631 or report at any nearest Police Station.

