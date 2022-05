US Honours Top Zim Sculptor

By-Top Zimbabwean sculptor Dominic Benhura has been honoured in the US.

State media reports that Benhura has unveiled a new sculpture in the City of Carmel, Indiana, USA, with the city honouring him by declaring the day Dominic Benhura Day.

Dominic is the Director of Tengenenge Art Community in Guruve, an open-air gallery and exhibition centre.

https://twitter.com/classic263/status/1526481543467778051/photo/1

