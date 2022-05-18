Zanu PF Youth Leader Dies In Car Crash

Zanu PF youth secretary for administration from Tafara 1 North has reportedly died in a traffic accident this morning.

The youth secretary Tatenda Gaza died on the spot while two others were seriously injured and are currently admitted to the Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.

The accident was confirmed by Harare District Co-ordinating Committee 4 (DCC) SM Mabeka.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning near Lafarge company in Harare.

It’s alleged that the three were on their way to a party workshop in Harare

