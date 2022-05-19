ZimEye
In 24hrs from now, I'm releasing the first section of the Auxillia Mnangagwa interviews, a story I've been working on since 2019, contrary to the state media writers who can't differentiate between blackmail and a mere deadline notification as per standard journalistic procedure.
— Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) May 19, 2022
