Chamisa Speaks On Rising Cost Of Living

By-CCC President, Nelson Chamisa, said the rising cost of living results from Zanu PF’s failure to run the country.

Chamisa said the solution is in the ballot box next year.

CCC posted on social media, urging people to register to vote and remove Zanu PF from power.

Posted CCC:

The URGENCY of the Zimbabwean situation requires robust, brave, radical & proactive responses, solutions & actions. A CCC govt will offer a smart response with actions & solutions to the current economic crisis.

