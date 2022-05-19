CIO Operative Threatens To Kill ZimEye Editor

By- A suspected CIO operative and a UK based Zanu PF activist identified as Vongai Banda has announced that he had been assigned to kill Simba Chikanza.

Vongai Banda posted on social media saying that he wanted to stab Chikanza to death at Auxillia Mnangagwa’s behest.

Zimeye.com editor fears for his life from state security agents after President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government issued him with threats early this week.

On Monday, Nick Mangwana, Mnangagwa government’s spokesperson, said the state was targeting him.

Mangwana declared war against Chikanza after the UK-based scribe tweeted questioning Harare’s ongoing corruption, which the first family facilitates.

Below are the comments and the link to threats on Chikanza’ from the government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana.

This is the reason why the patriotism act had to be tabled in parliament. Government has no issues with journalists practising their profession.However, the likes of Simba Chikanza need some remedial lessons on patriotism.

