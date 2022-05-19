Emmerson Mnangagwa A Curse To Nation – Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Tough-talking CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa must resign with immediate effect as he has failed to run the country.

Sikhala, affectionately known as Wiwa, described Mr Mnangagwa and his ilk as a “curse to the nation.”

It not only John Mangudya and Mthuli Ncube who must go, it is the entire system from Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF who should go.

They are a curse to our nation,” declared Hon Sikhala.

