Mnangagwa Junta Leader Humiliated

By A Correspondent- Former military commander Anselem Sanyatwe and his wife Chido are claiming to have been cyber-bullied.

This came out after a Nyanga district man appeared in court for allegedly harassing the two in a WhatsApp chat group.

Raymond Chari (39) from Ruwangwe, Nyanga, appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makala yesterday facing charges of cyberbullying and harassment as defined in the Data Protection Act.

He was granted $20 000 bail.

However, Chari, who was represented by lawyer Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates, is denying the charges.

Prosecutor Thurston Mubvumbi told the court that on May 14, Chari used unprintable words in a WhatsApp chat group insulting Chido and her husband.

They made a police report at Nyanga Police Station leading to his arrest.

Sanyatwe, a former Presidential guard commander, is the current Zimbabwean ambassador to Tanzania.

During August 1, 2018, post-election violence, he was the tactical commander of the force deployed to shoot opposition members protesting for the release of the July 31, 2018 elections. Sanyatwa’s troop killed six people on that day.

His wife is a Zanu-PF Nyanga North Member of Parliament.

