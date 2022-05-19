President Chamisa Salutes Hero Of The People’s Struggle

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa was in Dewende, Gutu on Wednesday for Sekuru Ernest Vengesai Chagonda’s final send-off.

Speaking at the funeral, President Chamisa described Sekuru Chagonda as pillar of wisdom and strength.

” We have lost a pillar of wisdom, strength and inspiration.

His legacy will be upon us forever,” said President Chamisa.

“At Rasa, Dewende in Gutu laying to rest Sekuru Chagonda. RIP Legend of legends,” posted on Twitter.

Also watch video below CCC Masvingo Youth leader Bernard Chimwango speaks at Sekuru Chagonda burial.

https://fb.watch/d4O2Ml2tcu/

