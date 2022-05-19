Robert Mugabe Warned Against Mingling With Zanu PF Heavyweights

Tinashe Sambiri| Former Tourism Minister, Engineer Walter Mzembi has warned Robert Mugabe Junior against mingling with his dad’s tormentors.

Robert Mugabe Junior is currently hospitalized in Singapore and there are reports indicating he was poisoned.

On Monday Mzembi said it was too soon for Mugabe Junior to embrace his dad’s tormentors.

“It was always careless , too soon to trust your own fathers ‘ persecutors cosy up to them with such reckless abandon & think you would be safe in such company . Preserve the family lineage and cut the political adolescence ! We pray for wisdom,” Mzembi wrote on Twitter.

Mzembi also lampooned Mr Mnangagwa’s administration for totally destroying the economy.

“Povho haina maFree Funds yodii nhai Cde Zvakarongeka

@MthuliNcube?

Maifurira President kuverenga Mapisarema enhema honhai pazvasvika , imi Murambwi

@edmnangagwa

muchitanga mabvunzira. Saka Nyika yose Shoprite yeSouth Africa . Imwi.”

