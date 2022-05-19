Zanu PF Thugs Plan To Beat-Up Chinotimba

By- The police have blocked Zanu PF activists from staging a demonstration against Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba.

Zanu PF activists, Wednesday, had planned to march to the party’s Buhera district offices at Murambinda growth point but were blocked by the police.

Chinotimba angered Zanu PF activists after a leaked video circulated on social media platforms in which he alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was planning to remove him from Parliament.

The outspoken MP made the remarks while addressing party supporters in Muchini village, Ward 29 in Buhera South. Chinotimba said:

I have put electricity in most areas in my constituency and I have not stopped … now Mnangagwa wants to send his people to remove me. This country was fought for by war veterans.

On Monday, a Zanu PF youth group calling itself the Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network wrote a letter on Monday demanding an explanation from Chinotimba. They accused him of undermining the President.

The letter was written by the group’s secretary for external affairs, Tendai Nyikadzino and addressed to newly-elected Zanu PF youth leader John Paradza.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial leadership led by Mike Madiro reportedly ordered the police to block the demonstration.

However, Madiro refused to comment to NewsDay on the matter while Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Nobert Muzondo said he was not aware of the demonstration.

