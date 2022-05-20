Biti Openly Challenges Emmerson Mnangagwa To Resolve Governance Crisis In Zim: Audio

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has challenged the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the governance crisis in the country.

Hon Biti believes poor governance, media repression, ridiculous economic policies and violation of human rights are the real sanctions Zimbabwe is currently battling.

According to Hon Biti, Mr Mnangagwa is trying to play the rugby circle on a cricket pitch.

