Chamisa Keeps Zanu PF Guessing

By-CCC President Nelson Chamisa said that he was aware of Zanu PF’s infiltration tactics.

Chamisa said this Friday, responding to recent stories claiming that Zanu PF wanted CCC to hold primary elections ahead of the 2023 elections and use the chance to infiltrate the movement.

CCC has since announced that it would not hold primary elections but would have leaders chosen by the communities.

Posted Chamisa on Twitter:

KEEP THEM GUESSING & TOSSING, STEWING & ROASTING! THROW THEM OFF BALANCE…Remember they infiltrate, manipulate and capture using 4 things..1.Structures 2.internal Processes 3.Law-fare 4.Ambitious/hungry characters. Be so unpredictable so they can do nothing but assume.

