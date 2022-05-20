Chinotimba Apologised To Mnangagwa Over Leaked Video
Underfire loudmouth Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba has reportedly apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a leaked video in which he was heard attacking him for allegedly orchestrating his removal from his position.
Chinotimba’s utterances in the video angered Zanu-PF supporters who planned a demonstration at the Buhera district offices at Murambinda on Wednesday saying he had disrespected the President.
The demonstrations, however, flopped after police cordoned off the area.
-Newsday
